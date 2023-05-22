A Fremont County man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after a 10-month-old baby was found unresponsive in a Cañon City motel, according to the Cañon City Police Department.

Police responded to the Motel 6 at 1925 Fremont Drive in Cañon City, where they located and "attempted life-saving efforts" on the child before medical crews arrived, police said.

The child was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City before being airlifted to Colorado Springs.

The infant's condition has not been provided.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Detectives then interviewed the child's mother and William Jacobs, 21, who was reportedly the last person to be with the child before police arrived, officials said. Based on doctor evaluations of the child, Jacobs was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, police said.

"These cases are extremely taxing on everyone associated with the investigation, as well as the community," Cañon City police Chief John Schick said in a statement. "The victimization of kids, particularly infants, are some of the most significant crimes, and they impact everyone."

The department said other aspects of the case are still under investigation, and requested that anyone with information regarding the incident contact CCPD at 719-276-5600.