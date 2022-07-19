Several wildfires broke out in Fremont County Tuesday, according to officials with Fremont County Emergency Management.
Most of the fires are on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.
The first fire is located two miles north of the Beaver Creek Trailhead, officials with Fremont County Office of Emergency Management said in a social media post. That location is north of Penrose. Smoke is visible from U.S. 50. The blaze is burning in a remote area.
As of 6 p.m., the wildfire was still being monitored.
The second fire was reported southwest of Cañon City. A single tree is "burning at this time, high on the ridge west of the Ecology Park on Fremont County Road 3," a social media post by the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District reads. Fire crews are assessing the situation, officials said. The fire appears to have been caused by a lightning strike, according to officials. The blaze is visible from parts of Cañon City and the Dawson Ranch subdivision.
As of 6 p.m., the fire was about a 10th of an acre and fully contained. Crews will continue to monitor it.
Another fire, known as the Washtub fire, is burning in Cotopaxi off County Road 28 near Copper Gulch. The blaze is five acres, and air and ground crews are on scene.
The East Gulch fire in the Tallahassee Fire Protection District is five acres with ground resources at the scene.
Officials with Fremont County Emergency Management are also aware of a fire on Mitre Peak.