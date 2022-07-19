A pair of wildfires have broken out in Fremont County Tuesday afternoon officials with Fremont County Emergency Management and the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District announced.
The first fire is located two miles north of the Beaver Creek Trailhead, officials with Fremont County Office of Emergency Management said in a social media post. That location is north of Penrose. Smoke is visible from U.S. 50. The blaze is burning in a remote area owned by the Bureau of Land Management.
The second fire is southwest of Cañon City. A single tree is "burning at this time, high on the ridge west of the Ecology Park on Fremont County Road 3," a social media post by the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District reads. Fire crews are assessing the situation, officials said. The fire appears to have been caused by a lightning strike, according to officials. The blaze is visible from parts of Cañon City and the Dawson Ranch subdivision.