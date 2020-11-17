An inmate from the Fremont Correctional Facility has died after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the state Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
The 57-year-old man, whose name was not released, died Tuesday at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, according to the statement. The corrections department did not say if the man was tested for the virus.
The announcement comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases that has sickened thousands of inmates and staff members in jails and prisons across the state. More than 3,000 people in Colorado correctional facilities have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The corrections department said in the statement it has worked with medical and public health experts to make its prisons and jails as safe as possible. Precautions have included regular testing of staff and inmates, contact tracing, and requiring staff and inmates to wear face coverings at all times. Staff members also clean the facility several times a day, according to the department.
The agency said the majority of inmates who have tested positive for the virus have either been asymptomatic or had very mild symptoms.