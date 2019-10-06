A freeze advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo for northern El Paso County on Sunday night, while a frost advisory was issued for southern parts of the county, including Colorado Springs.
Freeze warnings are issued when temperatures are below 28 degrees, according to the weather service. Frost warnings are issued when temperatures are in the 30s.
Temperatures in northern El Paso County are expected to be in the mid-20s Sunday night, the weather service reported. Southern El Paso County will see temperatures between 30 to 35 degrees.
The frost advisory is in effect from midnight Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Temperatures will drop as low as 31 degrees, resulting in frost formation. The advisory included southern El Paso County, Pueblo County, Crowley County and Kiowa County.
Frost can kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered, the advisory warned. The lower temperatures are not what kill the plants, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization. Rather, the ice formation is what damages the plant's cells, causing them to die.
Take steps now to protect sensitive outdoor plants.
The average date of the first fall freeze in Colorado Springs is Oct. 1, according to weather service data. Last year, the first freeze of the season happened Oct. 10. The earliest fall freeze the city has seen was in 1911, when frost arrived Sept. 1.
Widespread frost is expected from about 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, the weather service's forecast shows. The low on Sunday night will reach 31, with southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Monday, temperatures will rise to a high of 72, the forecast shows. Tuesday, the high picks up again to 80 degrees, and drops back down Tuesday night to a low of 44.
Wednesday's high is expected to be about 75 degrees, but there's a 30% chance of rain showers that night. Colorado Springs may see the first sign of snow Thursday morning, according to the forecast. There's a chance of snow showers after 5 a.m.
Thursday, there's a 50% chance of snow showers. The high should remain near 44 degrees, with winds picking up to about 30 mph. The chance of snow showers will continue into Thursday night, with a the low temperature dropping down to 21 degrees.
Friday and Saturday should be mostly clear, the forecast shows. Friday's high should be about 51 degrees, and Saturday should warm up slightly to 63 degrees.