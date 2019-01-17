The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is offering federal government employees affected by the 27-day shutdown free day passes, the organization said in a press release.
“Helping our neighbors in need is an easy decision for our organization," said Boyd Williams, president & CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.
Since the start of the shutdown, local business in the area have provided free food and services to federal employees. Poor Richard's was one of the first to extend a helping hand.
About 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or are working without pay. During the week of Jan. 5, the number of furloughed employees seeking unemployment benefits doubled to more than 10,000, the Associated Press reported.