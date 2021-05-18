Comcast lifted Wi-Fi barriers at 10 locations throughout Southern Colorado for the next three years in an effort to provide "critical" digital resources for low-income families and students, a Comcast news release announced.
The free Wi-Fi access means families and students who would not otherwise have internet can access work and educational opportunities.
"Internet connectivity has been a vital part of the continued functioning of our economy and our schools, and it’s important that we remove any obstacles that could keep people from working or learning during these unprecedented times,” Mayor John Suthers said in the release.
The "lift zones" will be located at the following locations:
Colorado Springs
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region
- E.A. Tutt Club
- El Pomar Club
- YMCA
- Southeast Family
- Garden Ranch Family
- Salvation Army
- Red Shield
- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center
Pueblo
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County
- Senior Resource Development Agency (SRDA)
- Sprague Clubhouse
- Pueblo YMCA
- Southern Colorado Youth Development