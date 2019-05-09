Not even ten minutes passed before each of the 600 free tickets for the Air Force Academy’s graduation this month were scooped up Thursday morning.
President Donald Trump bumped Vice President Mike Pence last month as the graduation’s keynote speaker.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC office handed out 400 tickets in nine minutes, said Academy spokeswoman Laurie Wilson. Another 200 were spoken for in just eight minutes at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, EDC and Visitor Center in Monument.
“I have honestly seen concerts sell out slower online than these physical tickets,” Wilson said. “The line (in Colorado Springs) went all the way around to almost the Pikes Peak Center… at the Tri-Lakes Chamber the line went all the way around their building and up the alley.”
One group camped out in Colorado Springs for the tickets, arriving at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Wilson said. Another person camped out in Monument, showing up around 9 p.m. Wednesday, she said.
“Everybody else started showing up around 5 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. this morning,” Wilson said.
The annual graduation draws as many as 30,000 spectators when presidents speak at the event, which will include an air show by the Air Force Thunderbirds.
Some years as many as 1,000 free tickets are available for the graduation, but with the president headlining the event this year, seating is limited, Wilson said.
The graduation ceremony will be held the morning of May 30 at Falcon Stadium on the Academy’s campus.