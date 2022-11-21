Free Thanksgiving meals for homeless people, seniors, low-income residents and anyone who wants to join will be available Wednesday and Thursday in Colorado Springs.
Springs Rescue Mission, which operates the city's primary homeless shelter, will serve its annual banquet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at its campus dining hall at 5 W. Las Vegas St.
Access to medical services and complimentary cold-weather supplies also will be handed out.
Volunteers and staff expect to serve 600 to 800 meals in staggered seatings.
The event is designed to “provide a dignified holiday experience to Colorado Springs' most vulnerable neighbors — men and women experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction,” according to organizers.
The Salvation Army will host its annual free Thanksgiving Day community meal on Thursday at three locations.
The main campus at 908 Yuma St. in Colorado Springs will serve a traditional holiday feast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, will dish up plates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
And the Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., will serve from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Salvation Army’s homeless shelter, which recently changed its model to families only, the R.J. Montgomery Center, also will provide free holiday meals on Thanksgiving.
The organization expects to provide a total of about 3,500 complimentary meals, using food prepared by 20 specialist soldier volunteers from The Culinary Academy at Fort Carson.
Preparations started Sunday night and are continuing round the clock on the Army post through Thanksgiving morning, when food will be delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution.
The volunteer soldiers are cooking approximately 250 turkeys, 10 cases of green beans and other vegetables, eight cases of dressing or stuffing and 220 pounds of mashed potatoes that were donated by local organizations to the Salvation Army.