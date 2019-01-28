The dreaded — or welcomed, depending on how you look at it — tax season is barreling down on taxpayers, with Thursday being the last day businesses and other employers can mail wage statements and contractor forms.
As in years past, there are several opportunities for individuals with household incomes of $55,000 a year or less to sign up for free tax-filing services.
IRS-certified accounting students from Pikes Peak Community College again will prepare and file tax returns as part of the statewide Tax Help Colorado initiative.
The service kicks off Saturday at PPCC’s main Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., second floor Rotunda. It will be available every Saturday through March 23, from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Appointments are required; call 719-502-4829 or email TaxHelpCO@PPCC.edu. Clients should bring their Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, photo identification and tax documents.
Last year, 23 PPCC students and community volunteers spent 1,065 hours helping about 400 taxpayers file their returns. The service saved an average of $250 per taxpayer — money that otherwise might have been spent on tax preparation costs, according to the college.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, a collaboration between Pikes Peak United Way and the IRS, also is starting up at several locations in the area. Community volunteers will file the returns for free.
Individuals with annual incomes of $55,000 or less may call United Way's referral line, 2-1-1, to schedule an appointment, or the numbers listed below.
Free tax preparation will be offered at these sites (all with 719 area codes):
• Pikes Peak United Way, 518 N. Nevada Ave., through April 15; call 2-1-1 or 955-0742
• Carmel Middle School, 1740 Pepperwood Drive, Wednesday through April 11, call 2-1-1
• CPCD, 2330 Robinson St., through April 15, call 2-1-1 or 955-0742
• Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive, through April 15, call 2-1-1 or 955-0742
• Mercy's Gate VITA, Calvary United Methodist Church, 4210 Austin Bluffs Parkway, through April 15, call 2-1-1 or 277-7470
• REACH Pikes Peak — Fountain, 501 E. Iowa Ave., Fountain, Wednesday through April 10, call 358-8396
• Teller County VITA, Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., appointments on Thursday afternoons from Feb. 7 through April 11, call 229-9868
• Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, through April 15, call 955-0742