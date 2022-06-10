Moving up and down vibrant Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs just became easier.

The city's bus system, Mountain Metropolitan Transit, launched the first phase of its new free shuttle service on May 22 "to make visiting downtown even more convenient," the city said in a news release.

The shuttle runs between Cache La Poudre Street (on the north end) and Rio Grande Street (on the south end) with stops near Colorado College, Weidner Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. The route is mostly on Tejon Street.

“Downtown Colorado Springs is a popular destination with so many exciting events, shops and restaurants,” MMT Director Craig Blewitt said in a statement. “We hope this free shuttle provides locals and visitors an easy way to access all that downtown has to offer.”

The Gazette previously reported that federal coronavirus relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act would help jump start the service, providing $7 million to operate the service for the first three years. Mountain Metro also expects to use federal grant funding to cover 80% of the $3 million price tag to buy six new diesel buses for the service. In the future, the service could transition to electric buses.

In April, the city's mass transit system unveiled four battery-powered, electric buses that officials say will produce zero emissions and offer quieter service while they complement the transit system's fleet of 67 buses that operate via a clean-diesel technology.

Colorado Springs cut its downtown shuttle service in 2009 during the recession, as tax revenues were falling. The service saw strong ridership, with 220,000 one-way trips in 2008, The Gazette reported at the time.

The growing number of people living downtown could help keep the new shuttle service from facing a similar end, Blewitt previously said.

In July, he also said that to deter homeless residents from seeking shelter on the free buses, the agency expects to limit riders to one cycle on the buses and will expect drivers to enforce the rule.

The first phase of the new free shuttle service will have stops along Tejon Street with pickups occurring seven to 10 minutes apart. There are 13 stops, but more are being built, the city said.

The shuttle hours are: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.