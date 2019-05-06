Colorado Springs is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week by placing "free" signs on several parking meters in downtown and Old Colorado City starting Monday.
The parking meters will be free through Friday this week, allowing tourism dollars from the Lodging and Automobile Rental Tax to circulate back to the locals.
“We are passing some of these vital tourism dollars along to our residents. Covering the cost of parking is just one small example of how tourism helps elevate our community, supports our local economy and enhances quality of life,” said Visit Colorado Springs President and CEO Doug Price on the website.
Members of Visit Colorado Springs and the City of Colorado Springs are partnering this week to highlight the impacts of travel and tourism in our city.
“During National Travel and Tourism Week, we take time to recognize the tremendous impact tourism has on our local economy,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told Visit Colorado Springs.
“We are proud that millions of people travel to Olympic City USA to experience all that we have to offer.”
According to Visit Colorado Springs website, 20,000 workers in the Pikes Peak region are supported by travel and tourism, which generates $97 million in local tax revenue.