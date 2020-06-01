After months of free parking at the city of Colorado Springs' meters and garages, enforcement started again Monday.
The city had suspended paid parking enforcement downtown and in Old Colorado City in March to encourage diners to pick up food from restaurants after commercial dining rooms closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The city delayed restarting parking enforcement several times while waiting for parking demand to rise downtown, Parking Enterprise Director Scott Lee said previously.
Now paid parking enforcement is back, the city is introducing a new option for drivers to feed the 2,400 metered parking spaces across town with a smart phone app, called ParkMobile, that will allow drivers to extend their time at a meter remotely, according to a news release.
Later this year, the ParkMobile app will add a feature to show users where available parking spots are located in the city based on sensor data.
To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the meter, selects the amount of time needed and touches the “Start Parking” button to begin the session, the news release state.
“We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our residents and visitors. A mobile app for parking payments reduces the need for people to touch the meters and potentially spread germs,” Lee said, in a statement.
City meters will continue to accept coins and credit cards as well.
The app is also used at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and in other cities such as Denver, Boulder, Winter Park, Telluride, Manitou Springs, and Steamboat Springs, the release said.