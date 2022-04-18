The nonprofit Inside Out Youth Services has expanded its reach beyond advocacy and support programs for LGBTQ+ youths to offer free individual, family and group therapy and crisis services at its downtown Colorado Springs office.
The goal is to make counseling permanent after the two-year grant-funded pilot program ends, said Chris Wade, a licensed professional counselor who started on April 4 as Inside Out’s resident clinician.
“With all the anti-trans, anti-gay legislation and things of that nature on a national level, it’s more important now than ever to provide the service to our community, to give parents and teens going through this journey an added layer of support, not just for gender and sexuality related things, but that they can talk about anxiety without gender being the entire focus,” Wade said.
“Not every mental health provider is versed in trans and nonbinary identity,” he said, which can lead to misuse of pronouns and making comments that clients could interpret as microaggressions.
Mental health treatment where teens won’t be judged and they can be “authentically themselves” will be beneficial for not only youths and families but also the community at large, Wade said.
The organization has added no-cost therapy for LGBTQ+ youths and young adults, ages 13-24, and their families. Anyone interested can make an appointment by calling Wade at 719-401-3167, or emailing christopher@insideoutys.org.
In addition to individual sessions, Wade is forming separate support groups for parents, teens and young adults. Wade also will work to de-escalate youths in crisis and get them appropriate care.
The new counseling program is being offered in conjunction with YouthSeen, a Denver-based nonprofit that works with LGBTQ+ and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) populations statewide.
The organization has been providing social and emotional support services in Denver and other Colorado communities since 2017, but this is the first time for YouthSeen to bring “affirming mental health support” to Colorado Springs, said Tara Jae, YouthSeen founder and executive director.
“Affirming therapists who are in the community have an understanding of the nuances of the community and have an ability to provide resources, not just with mental health but outside of that,” Jae said.
LGBTQ+ youths are more likely to have mental illness than their heterosexual peers, statistics show.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic started more than two years ago, LGBTQ+ youth struggled with bullying, name-calling and social isolation, Jae said.
While acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual and two-spirit (dual-gender) adolescents has increased over the years, 92% of Colorado teens say they continue to hear negative comments about their sexual orientation or gender identification, statewide surveys show.
According to the Healthy Kids Colorado survey, 64% of LGBTQ students said they felt unsafe at school, 73% said they faced verbal abuse because of their sexual orientation or gender expression, and 80 indicated they experienced severe isolation.
Mistreatment of LGBTQ+ teens can lead to undesirable behaviors such as self-harm and substance abuse, experts say.
And the pandemic increased the stress for LGBTQ+ adolescents, some of whom had to stop social and medical gender-transitioning processes for a while, Wade said.
“I see a lot of depression, anxiety, trauma, attachment issues, transition-related issues, family conflict, coming out, gender dysphoria,” he said.
For years, Healthy Kids Colorado surveys have concluded that LGBTQ youths think of and attempt suicide more often than other teens.
In the 2019 survey, the most recent available, 37% of gay and lesbian middle and high school students self-reported that they had attempted suicide at least once in the past 12 months, compared with 6.5% of heterosexual adolescents. And 22% of bisexual students indicated they had tried to take their lives.
The statistics are concerning, Jae said, and statewide, there are waiting lists for LGBTQ+ youths to see a therapist.
“I’m struggling with the amount of need,” Jae said.