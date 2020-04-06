Those free little libraries sitting in front of houses are becoming more than just cute, colorful fixtures in neighborhoods across Colorado Springs.

They're becoming a go-to spot to pick up something to read or drop off a can of green beans for those who might need it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heather Briggs and her daughter Nora have found their two little libraries, including one in front of their home near downtown, have been turned into a pantry as well as a heavily used lending library.

"Nora checked a couple weeks ago and it was almost all empty," Heather Briggs said of the books and magazines usually stored in the small structures. "You can see people exchanging, which is great. With the larger libraries closed, and all the time people have, they are reading a lot more."

Nora started the library as her freshman service project at Palmer High School before the pandemic. She built it from used furniture and placed it next to the Middle Shooks Run Trail near East Willamette Avenue and North El Paso Street.

It's like many of the sidewalk book exchanges across the country and across Colorado Springs -- box-like wooden structures with shelves and doors, often highly decorated, and full of reading material for people to take as well as space for new donations. They've become particularly popular with regular libraries closed during the spread of the coronavirus and limits on social contact.

For some readers, the little libraries supplement what big ones, including the Pikes Peak Library District, offer online, including eBooks, audiobooks and movies. Digital offerings locally are available at ppld.org/elibrary.

"For instance, we have virtual programs, we have movie discussions, we have book clubs, we have programs for adults, for children, for teens," said John Spears, chief librarian and CEO of Pikes Peak Library District. "This is National Poetry month. We’re even doing online poetry reading for people. The most important thing that we want people to know is that just because our doors may be closed doesn’t mean we’re not there for them."

The coronavirus has affected the little free libraries in other ways, including raising concerns about its spread. The website littlefreelibrary.org, a nonprofit organization that promotes the book exchanges, posted a reminder to participants to sanitize their hands before opening the libraries, and use a microfiber cloth to clean books and wipe handles, shelves and other surface areas with a disinfectant material.

"For paper-based products, we’re really not concerned, and you don’t have to worry about finding ways to disinfect those materials.” Dr. David Berendes of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a March 30 presentation, according to the Little Free Library website. “The virus, if it’s present, would be present in very low quantities and would die off quickly ... If you were really concerned, you could wait for a 24-hour period before lending the book if you were in an area of high-transmission.”

On Tuesday, the organization unveiled an online map showing all the little libraries converted into places to share food, personal care or household items. It can be found at littlefreelibrary.org/sharing-box-map.