Need is high this holiday season, according to human and social service organizations that serve the poor.

Here are some opportunities to enjoy a free meal, in programs that are open to everyone.

Free additional food giveaway, Wednesday

Increased demand for food during the holiday season has led Pikes Peak United Way to add another free, drive-through giveaway starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Michell High School, 1205 Potter Drive.

Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is providing the food, with enough supplies for 250 families.

Free meal on Friday,

Springs Rescue Mission, 5 W. Las Vegas St. in Colorado Springs, will host its traditional Christmas meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., “providing a Christmas meal and dignified holiday experience to the homeless and the hungry,” says Chief Development Officer Travis Williams.

This is the third year the rescue mission, the city’s only emergency shelter for homeless single men and women, will hold the event in its Samaritan's Kitchen and Dining Hall on campus.

The dining hall, which opened to the public in September 2020, has a seating capacity of 185, and organizers plan to serve up to 600 meals in staggered seatings.

Free meals on Sunday, Christmas Day:

• Marian House Kitchen, 14 W. Bijou St. in Colorado Springs, serving traditional Christmas meal from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Festive free meal for all presented by Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.

On this year's menu, says Marian House Director Jim Benavidez: ham, mashed potatoes, yams, vegetables, green salad, fruit salad and holiday desserts.

He expects up to 250 guests and up to 50 volunteers, who will prepare and serve the meal.

• Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave. in Manitou Springs, serving from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Salvation Army’s Community Christmas Dinner, free and open to all.

This is the first year for the annual event to be held in-person after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The gala features Santa Claus, live music and a fun atmosphere, says organizer Andy Wells. Up to 450 attended pre-COVID, he said.

To volunteer, call 719-636-5277.

• El Paso County Corps of the Salvation Army headquarters, 908 Yuma St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for live music, fellowship, Santa and toy boxes for children.

A record 500 families signed up to receive toys, according to Jeane Turner, Salvation Army’s special events director and spokeswoman, with more than 100 on a waiting list also being served.

In all, the Salvation Army expects to dish up 2,000 meals for attendees over three locations.

"The holidays can be lonely," Turner said. "Many of the people we serve on Christmas Day are elderly and those who have nowhere else to go and just want to be around 'a community family.'"

Meal delivery is available in some areas by calling in advance, 719-636-3891.

• Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive in Woodland Park, will serve the Salvation Army’s traditional Community Christmas Dinner from noon to 1:30 p.m.