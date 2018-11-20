Are you over the Black Friday craze and want to head outside? How about emerging out of your Thanksgiving food coma at one of 41 state parks that will be offering free entrance to visitors Friday?
Fresh Air Friday is an initiative by Colorado Parks & Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado to turn "Black Friday into a blue skies Friday, a green trees Friday, a white snow Friday… a Fresh Air Friday," the state parks website says.
For those looking for a new and challenging adventure, check out the long-awaited Dixon Trail in Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The trail leads to the Pikes Peak region's second-most famous summit, Cheyenne Mountain, in about 15 miles with 3,330 feet in elevation gain.
The park offers plenty of shorter options, as do Mueller and Eleven Mile state parks in Teller County and Spinney Mountain State Park in Park County. For a full list of Colorado state parks, go to http://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Pages/parkMap.aspx.