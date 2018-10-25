Cheyenne Mountain State Park is formally celebrating its crown jewel Friday.
Rangers and volunteers responsible for the multiyear construction of the Dixon Trail will be on hand for a grand opening at 10 a.m. at the Limekiln parking lot, the starting point for the Pikes Peak region’s bold, new adventure. Entrance to the park will be free of charge for the morning.
But if it’s this summiting path to Cheyenne Mountain that you seek, then you’ll need the day off work.
From the Talon Trail, the hiking-only journey encompasses 17-plus miles round trip. Expect to gain 2,500 feet of elevation, with no bailout options or places to fill up for water.
Talon connects with North Talon, which leads to the Dakota Hogback spine where Dixon begins. The trail rises through dense forest to a wide meadow and mature aspen groves. Markers point to extra loops to extend the trip. The Top of the Mountain Trail weaves through mature aspen groves while the Dragon’s Backbone traverses rocky ridges and open views in less than a mile.
History awaits at the top: homestead ruins and the metal debris of a 1957 plane crash.