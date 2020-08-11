El Paso County’s newest drive-up coronavirus testing site could double the number of tests administered per day by the county’s three mobile test sites, county and Colorado Springs officials said Tuesday.
The site, in the parking lot south of the J.C. Penney department store at The Citadel mall, opened Tuesday as officials touted it as a crucial component to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The two-week average of new cases has plateaued, remaining between 134 and 149 new cases per 100,000 residents over six days from Aug. 5 through Monday, El Paso County data show — a two-week average of new cases still considered by the state health department to represent a high level of transmission.
It can administer up to 750 COVID-19 tests per day. The county’s two other mobile testing sites — the UCHealth testing tent at Parkside and the Peak Vista drive-thru testing site at 3205 N. Academy Blvd. — test about 750 people per day combined, said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health medical director.
The Citadel mall site allows for increased community access to free testing, which in turn allows area hospitals and governments to make critical health decisions for county residents, officials said.
“This is a low-barrier, high-volume testing site providing free, easy and convenient testing for our community,” Johnson said.
The site is also the first in El Paso County to offer free tests, without referrals or insurance needed, officials said. It opened within a week of efforts of the state, county and city to increase testing and access to testing after cases spiked sharply following the Fourth of July holiday.
“We have seen a plateau and over the last couple of days we are beginning to see some decline,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I am more optimistic than cautious at this point, but I would really like to see that continue through the rest of this week for us to be able to say that we truly are trending that way.”
Officials also said those numbers were moving downward due in part to preventative measures taken by county residents.
“… For the most part, our citizens are wearing masks, staying home when they’re sick and social distancing in responsible fashion,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said. “The numbers are once again trending in the right direction and I think the importance of the gravity of the situation is apparent to most people …”
Statewide, the daily number of new reported cases has fallen to 439 from 497 since Aug. 1, according to state data, but that number has only fallen from 440 to 439 in the past seven days.
The county is just days away from its deadline to reassess its newest cap on large gatherings in one indoor space, rolled back to 100 people from 175. The new cap went into effect for two weeks beginning Aug. 3.
“We can’t afford (to), and nobody wants to see us, go back to the days when Governor Polis made the very difficult decision to close the state, which included El Paso County at that time,” County Commissioner Mark Waller said.
Officials also encouraged county residents to continue taking preventative measures to slow the spread of the disease, including social distancing, regular hand-washing and telecommunicating when possible.
The testing site at The Citadel is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Although not required, those who wish to register before arriving to speed up testing may do so at elpasocountyhealth.org.