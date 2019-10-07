College application fees cost $25 to $100 or more, but incoming freshmen and transfer students can get a break Oct. 15, when all 32 public higher education institutions in Colorado will waive the fees for in-state residents.
The offer by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, now in its second year, aims to reduce barriers to higher education and improve parity.
On Colorado Free Application Day, aspiring college students can fill out one or more admissions applications to institutions statewide, including public technical schools, community colleges and universities.
Students must submit a completed admissions application between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15 only, no exceptions. Some schools are waiving transfer transcript fees as well.
Paul Mitchell the School in Colorado Springs, albeit a private school, is joining this year's effort to bring awareness to "the growing need for beauty professionals and to offer a day where the application fee is the last obstacle in someone’s way," said admissions team leader Jessica Rogers in a news release.
Last year, Colorado colleges and universities received 23,000 applications on College Free Application Day, which was 12% more than on the same day in 2017, according to the state. Half of the applications came from students of color, and first-generation students submitted one-third of the applications, CDHE said.
Fee waivers can lower barriers and create greater access to academic programs, said Clark Brigger, University of Colorado Boulder executive director of admissions, in a news release.
“We want to open our doors to students who are eager to learn and succeed in college and in life," said Brigger, who has led admissions programs at major universities for more than a decade.
Free Application Day will cap Colorado Applies Month, a four-week statewide campaign that encourages high school seniors to submit an application to a higher education program and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.
Many schools have started or are starting affordability efforts. Under the CU Promise program, resident students from low-income families receive grants to help pay for tuition and an estimated work-study award to help pay for educational expenses.
Pikes Peak Community College expanded courses that use free online textbooks this school year, and next school year it will offer free tuition through a new scholarship program for eligible graduates from Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs.
Colorado College is launching an experimental scholarship program targeting prospective in-state students from low-income to middle-class families for incoming freshmen and transfer students in the fall of 2020.
Just 56% of Colorado high school graduates enrolled in a post-secondary institution in Colorado or another state the fall after high school graduation, according to the 2018 Legislative Report on the Postsecondary Progress and Success of High School Graduates.
Of the state's 2016 high school graduates, 42.9% enrolled at a Colorado college or university, and 13% attended college out of state.