Whether local voters are lamenting or celebrating election results on Tuesday night, they might need a drink — and four Colorado Springs breweries will be ready with specials on tap.
FH Beerworks’ downtown and east locations, along with Goat Patch and Red Leg breweries, will offer a free half-pint of beer to anyone who has voted.
The deal is available all day during each breweries’ regular hours. Voters should bring proof: an “I Voted” sticker from a polling center or ballot selfie will suffice, organizers said. Participants can also visit govotecolorado.com and click “find my registration” to access their ballot status and show it to bartenders.
FH Beerworks, formerly Fieldhouse Brewing, has locations at 521 S. Tejon St. and 2490 Victor Place. Goat Patch is inside the old Lincoln Elementary School at 2727 N. Cascade Ave., and Red Leg is located at 4630 Forge Rd.
If a half-pint isn’t enough, Brass Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints to customers who bring a sticker or say they voted. The brewery, at 318 E. Colorado Ave., opens at 4 p.m. and will offer the discount until it closes at 11 p.m.
Those who need a ride to a polling center before their Election Day beer run can get a discounted trip from Uber or Lyft.
Uber customers can get $10 off a ride to a polling location by entering a promo code that will appear for users in the app on Tuesday. However, rides from polling locations will be full-price, the company’s website notes.
Lyft will be offering 50 percent off rides on Tuesday. To participate, users will need to access a discount code on Lyft’s partner website at buzzfeed.com/pollup2018/welcome-to-pollup2018.
Zipcar members are eligible for another special on Tuesday. Members who reserve a Zipcar between 6 and 10 p.m. on Election Day will receive a $20 driving credit toward a future reservation as part of the company’s #DRIVEtheVote campaign, according to a news release.