A health worker carries a biohazard bag at the drive-through coronavirus testing site that opened on Friday by UCHealth in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 13, 2020. The site is located at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, one block east of Memorial Park. It will serve those with a referral from a provider from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Friday. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)