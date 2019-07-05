Local Fox affiliate KXRM has been dropped by DirecTV because of a contract dispute between the satellite television and internet provider and Fox21’s parent company, Nexstar.
According to a news release sent Friday by Nexstar, the company had proposed extending the contract, which expired Wednesday, until Aug. 2 while negotiations continued on a new agreement.
The offer was rejected by DirecTV, blacking out more than 120 stations in 97 markets nationwide, including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates.
“Nexstar remains eager to complete an agreement with DirecTV consistent with those it has made with every other cable, satellite and telco provider in order to end DirecTV’s action that is both unnecessary and punitive to its subscribers,” Nexstar’s press release said.
A similar situation happened in January 2017 when DirecTV pulled the plug on local ABC affiliate KRDO-TV and 24 other stations owned by News Press & Gazette Television during contract negotiations.
AT&T, which owns DirecTV, posted a statement blaming Nexstar for the disruption.
“Nexstar has removed its channels from your lineup even though we offered Nexstar more money to keep them available to you,” AT&T said in its statement posted at https://tvpromise.att.com. “Nexstar simply said no and elected to remove them from your lineups instead, putting you in the middle of its negotiations.”
Viewers affected by the change can continue watching Fox21 through local cable providers, DISH, over-the-air or certain subscription streaming television services.