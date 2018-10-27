Deputies arrested a fourth suspect Saturday in the shooting of Kenyatta Horne in early October in Security-Widefield, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.
Kyle Watts, 19, is being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree-murder.
Beslim Torres-Valle, 19, Tyler Lee Wheeler, 20, and Wayne TC Sellers, 20, were arrested earlier on suspicion of first-degree murder in the slaying. Sellers is also facing six other felony charges.
About 11 p.m. Oct. 7, a 911 caller reported multiple gunshots and a man lying on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Tranters Creek Way. Horne, 20, was found unconscious and not breathing.
Horne graduated from Widefield High School in 2016, said Widefield School District 3 spokeswoman Samantha Briggs. Gazette archive photos show a Kenyatta Horne as playing football for the school.
Wheeler, a former Fort Carson soldier, was discharged from the Army in April, Army records show.
Torres-Valle graduated from Widefield High School in 2018. He was been arrested four times on suspicion of possession of marijuana by a minor and once for driving while under the influence.