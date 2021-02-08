A man who was seriously wounded last week in a shooting that left three others dead has died, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The man, whose name has not been released, died Thursday, a day after he was wounded inside an apartment on Loomis Avenue, south of Colorado Springs, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
While authorities have not named any of the victims, relatives said Pheonix Vigil, 19, and her younger brother, Sylvio Anglada, were killed by Vigil’s ex-boyfriend before he turned the gun on himself.
The third man was reportedly Anglada’s friend who gave him a ride to Vigil’s apartment, said Amber Lanza, the siblings’ aunt.
“He really had nothing to do with anything,” Lanza said of the friend.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it is investigating the homicides as a domestic violence incident.
Vigil and her ex-boyfriend had broken up recently after dating for a few years, said Lanza, who described the ex-boyfriend as "quiet." She said the couple fought sometimes, but that he was never physical toward Vigil.
“Nothing like this we could have predicted,” Lanza told The Gazette last week.
The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. at a housing complex in the 4300 block of Loomis Avenue, near Stratmoor Hills Elementary School, southeast of Colorado Springs. "Numerous parties" reported "numerous repetitions" of gunshots, Sgt. Deb Mynatt, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said at the time. The incident was isolated and there was no known threat to the community, she said.
