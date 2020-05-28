PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region
A 10th location was added for fireworks as part of the "Fourth of July Symphony on Your Porch" celebration.
"Originally we planned to have nine locations as part of this new event, but are excited to add a tenth location at Garden of the Gods Resort," said Event Organizer Keri Hardin.
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation originally announced the plan May 21 to bring Fourth of July fireworks to residents throughout the community without large gatherings that happened in years past.
The annual Fourth of July Symphony in the Park celebration will not occur due to crowd-size restrictions during the pandemic, the organizations announced in a press release. Colorado Springs organizations have been scrambling this month to figure out events, with many including those once set for Memorial Day weekend scuttled by coronavirus restrictions.
But, the "Fourth of July Symphony on Your Porch," will now include fireworks displays at 10 locations and residents tuning their radios to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 PEAK FM or AM 740 KVOR.
The original nine fireworks displays will be at the following locations: Banning Lewis Ranch, Meridian Ranch, James Irwin Charter Schools, Patty Jewett Golf Course, The Broadmoor, The Club at Flying Horse, Weidner Field, Cheyenne Mountain Resort and Fort Carson. Fireworks will also be broadcast live on KKTV.
“Instead of a limited crowd being the only group to enjoy the holiday, residents will be able to stay home, stay healthy and continue to enjoy fireworks,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in a press release.
The philharmonic has been performing on the Fourth of July for nearly half a century and is pleased to continue the tradition, albeit in a different way, said philharmonic President & CEO Nathan Newbrough.
“This year’s Fourth of July – with sensational music and fireworks – is an opportunity to reach out to our neighbors across the region with beauty and excitement to celebrate the birth of our great nation.”
Additionally, residents can make donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to support front-line workers during the pandemic in Southern Colorado. Donations can be made here.
Visit www.cs4thofjuly.org for more information.