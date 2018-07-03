Buses (Metro Transit): Buses running on Sunday schedule Wednesday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Wednesday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branches closed Wednesday.
Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail service Wednesday.
The Gazette: Office closed Wednesday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the
Promenade Shops at Briargate: Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.
Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Wednesday. Check with individual stores.
Road conditions, other information
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info