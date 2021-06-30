Happy 4th of July

Courtesy of Lucian Hodoboc

Fourth of July Closures

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual bank or credit union.

Buses (Metro Transit): Buses running on normal Sunday schedule.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branches closed Sunday.

Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail service Monday.

The Gazette: Office closed Monday newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel and Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; The Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Sunday. Check with individual stores.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: cotrip.org

Arizona: az511.com

Kansas: ksdot.org

Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: nmroads.com

Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot

Texas: drivetexas.org

Utah: udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: wyoroad.info

