A man died late Tuesday in a motorcycle crash, Becoming the fourth motorcyclist to die on Colorado Springs roads in less than two weeks.
The man, whose name has not been released, failed to negotiate a curve on southbound Tutt Boulevard, near Alderney Way.
The rider hit a curb and was ejected from his motorcycle at about 9 p.m., according to Colorado Springs police. He was pronounced dead at the time of the crash.
This is the 22nd traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. There were 23 fatalities in the city at this time in 2018.
Throughout the last 12 days, three people have died in motorcycle crashes in the city.
Nathaniel Thomas, 29, was killed June 21 when he collided with a pickup truck. Gregory Sundgaard, 55, was driving the truck that hit Thomas and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and is suspected of drunken driving, police said.
An 11-year-old boy, Jacob Coates, was killed June 22 when he was riding a battery powered Razor bike and ran a red light at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive. He was struck by a sports utility vehicle traveling south on Academy.
Christian Ward, 26, died four days after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near South Circle and Verde drives on June 24.