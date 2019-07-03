A man died late Tuesday in a motorcycle crash, becoming the fourth motorcyclist to die on Colorado Springs roads this year.
The man, whose name has not been released, failed to negotiate a curve on southbound Tutt Boulevard, near Alderney Way.
The rider hit a curb and was ejected from his motorcycle at about 9 p.m., according to Colorado Springs police. He was pronounced dead at the time of the crash.
This is the 22nd traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. There were 23 fatalities in the city at this time in 2018, in which eight of those deadly crashes involved a motorcycle.
Throughout the last 12 days, three people have died in motorcycle crashes in the city.
On April 27, 60-year-old Mark A. Davis was killed when he was riding his motorcycle at high speeds and passing other cars across a double yellow line on a road near Peterson Air Force Base and was hit by an oncoming car, police said.
Nathaniel Thomas, 29, was killed June 21 when he collided with a pickup truck. Gregory Sundgaard, 55, was driving the truck that hit Thomas and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and is suspected of drunken driving, police said.
Christian Ward, 26, died four days after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near South Circle and Verde drives on June 24.
An 11-year-old boy, Jacob Coates, was killed June 22 when he was riding a battery powered Razor bike and ran a red light at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive. He was struck by a sports utility vehicle traveling south on Academy.
Police are considering Coates' death as a pedestrian death, because the minibike is not considered a motorcycle based on regulations by the Colorado Department of Transportation, police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said.
"Motorcycles are a component of Colorado Springs' traffic and as the days get nicer, more motorcyclists are on the streets. Pay that extra attention. People in cars need to look out for those motorcyclists, and motorcyclists need to obey the traffic laws. We're just asking for everyone to look out for each other and pay that extra attention," Sokolik said.