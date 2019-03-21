Police cars snaked their way down Colorado 66 as the funeral procession for Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Dan Groves began on Thursday morning.
As the procession entered the parking lot of LifeBridge Church in Longmont, local residents gathered along Colorado 66 to pay their respects. The sun’s morning rays cast long shadows as the sound of bagpipes drifted through the air from the church’s parking lot.
The tragedy hit close to home for Kathy and Keith Wood, whose son, Chris Wood, has been with the State Patrol for 17 years. Kathy Wood held a bouquet of American flags in her hands .
“You never know when the last time you will speak with him will be,” Keith Wood said.
Denise Navarro, who also stood along the road to pay respects, held an American flag in her hand. Hers was from the last law enforcement funeral she attended. Navarro interacts with law enforcement regularly on her shifts at a local King Soopers grocery store and she is sad to see another be killed in the line of duty, she said.
“Another hero is gone,” Navarro said.
Groves was the fourth Colorado trooper killed since 2015 while working a roadside accident. His death led Col. Matthew Packard to plead with motorists to pay attention, slow down and move over when they see an accident.
In 2017, the state Legislature created a law that requires drivers to change lanes when they encounter law enforcement or highway workers. It was named in honor of Trooper Cody Donahue, who was struck and killed on Interstate 25 in Douglas County.
Groves joined the State Patrol in 2007 after working in the technology field in Chicago. His first assignment was as a trooper on the roads in Frisco. He then moved to a new assignment in Denver before moving to Weld County to again work the roads after he was promoted to corporal.
Troopers from 37 different states lined the streets for the processional to honor Groves on Thursday morning. Karen Griggs, 19-year veteran of Colorado State Patrol, said she has attended four of these type of events over the last four years.
“It is rough any time you lose someone in the line of duty,” Griggs said. Groves was a “kind soul,” she added.
Groves is survived by his parents Howard and Eileen Groves of Illinois, his partner of more than two years, Eddie Gomez, his siblings and their spouses, and extended family, according to his obituary.
Among his colleagues, Groves was known as the man others turned to when they needed help, Packard said at a news conference after the death.