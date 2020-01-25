The Womxn's March, which began as a massive backlash to President Donald Trump's surprise victory in 2016, has evolved in Colorado Springs into a smaller, more focused incubator of activism in 2020, organizers said Saturday.

Between 800 and 1,000 took part in the fourth annual march that began at City Auditorium and wended its way through downtown streets before ending back at the auditorium where sponsors and other organizations held "breakout sessions."

The initial protest in January 2017, then known as the Women's March, drew an estimated crowd of more than 7,000, possibly the largest demonstration ever in Colorado Springs.

Keynote speakers before this year's march Saturday afternoon were Stephany Rose Spaulding and Lorena Garcia, two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Cory Gardner.

"We can do the work to undo the harm if we only have the courage," Spaulding told about 300 people inside the auditorium.

Last year, the local event changed its name to Womxn's March, "signalling to our trans and nonbinary community that this march is inclusive of all," said Catherine Grandorff, an organizer.

Organizers said some of the causes motivating people to take part in the march are electing women, racial equity and justice, reproductive rights, ending gun violence and violence against women, supporting the LGBTQ community, climate change and health care for women.

The national Women’s March movement began as a response to newly-elected Trump’s perceived misogyny, anti-immigration politics and opposition to abortion rights.

Millions marched worldwide the day after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 to show their opposition. It is still widely considered one of the largest single-day protests in American history.

But the movement has become increasingly splintered over the past three years, fraught with disagreement among organizers, leading to several local marches splitting from the national affiliation. It seems to have suffered from "protest fatigue," one expert told the Washington Post.

Colorado Springs organizers said the demonstration was held Saturday, the weekend after the national march, so that it wouldn't conflict with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In a recent interview, national co-chairwoman Carmen Perez said it was King’s ideology that was the primary message in the first 2017 march, not anti-Trump.

But even in Colorado Springs, signs that read "Not my predator in chief," and "dump Trump" were scattered among the crowd.

"We have an enormous obligation to each other, to our kids, to the people around us to make sure that we create safe space and that we call out ... racism, sexism, harassment, homophobia," Garcia said to the crowd.

During past demonstrations in Colorado Springs, small groups of Trump supporters have held counterprotests to show support for the president's policies. None were visible during Saturday's march.