A string of robberies reported in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday appear to be linked, authorities said.
The robberies were reported at the following times and locations, according to Colorado Springs police:
- About 7 a.m., a suspect stole cash and other items from a business in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard
- About 1:30 p.m., a business was robbed in the 1200 block of North Academy Boulevard
- About 6:20 p.m. a third business was robbed in the 4800 block of Galley Road
Police could not confirm the name of the businesses.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office also reported a robbery about 9:40 p.m. at the Loaf 'N' Jug at 6695 Galley Road. Deputies believe the culprits may be the same as those in the previous robberies, said Jackie Kirby, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.