A string of robberies reported in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday appear to be linked, authorities said.

The robberies were reported at the following times and locations, according to Colorado Springs police:

  • About 7 a.m., a suspect stole cash and other items from a business in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard
  • About 1:30 p.m., a business was robbed in the 1200 block of North Academy Boulevard
  • About 6:20 p.m. a third business was robbed in the 4800 block of Galley Road

Police could not confirm the name of the businesses. 

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office also reported a robbery about 9:40 p.m. at the Loaf 'N' Jug at 6695 Galley Road. Deputies believe the culprits may be the same as those in the previous robberies, said Jackie Kirby, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

