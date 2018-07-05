Three people were killed in a single-car crash east of Colorado Springs on the Fourth of July when the driver drifted off the road, spun out when he over corrected and hit a utility pole, the Colorado State Patrol said.
In all, four people died Wednesday within two hours of each other.
About 7 p.m., a vehicle traveling west on Falcon Highway went off the road and smashed into a pole near Sphinx Court. The four occupants were thrown from the vehicle, the State Patrol said.
The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Jay Dickson, 30, of Peyton and the backseat passengers as William Huston, 45, of Peyton and James Jones, 37, of Colorado Springs.
According to Gazette news partner, KKTV, Richard McManus, 48, of Peyton suffered minor injuries. None of the men were wearing seat belts, the State Patrol said.
Two hours earlier, a 24-year-old Colorado Springs man died when he drove into a parked car, causing his vehicle to roll, the State Patrol said.
The crash happened near Aspen and Marian drives in Security-Widefield.
Zachary Minner was driving south on Aspen Drive in a 1999 Honda Passport “at a high rate of speed,” the State Patrol said. He failed to negotiate a right curve, and his car rotated clockwise as it crossed the roadway and hit a parked, unoccupied Mercedes Benz.
Minner was partially ejected from the car, the State Patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The deaths bring the number of traffic fatalities in the county this year to 10.