A family is displaced and lost their dogs in a house fire Saturday in southeast El Paso County, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.
The fire started Saturday afternoon near South Powers Boulevard and Fountain Mesa Road.
Most damage was confined to the kitchen, according to KKTV.
"I was in shock I was lucky my family wasn't there. It was my wife that called me and told me our house is on fire. They weren't in the home...we did lose are four dogs though," homeowner Isaiah DeShazor told the news station.
Due to extensive damage to the roof, the family cannot return home.
No injuries to firefighters were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated, KKTV reports.
