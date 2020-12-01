Four inmates at Colorado Department of Corrections prisons have died in the past week after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of inmate deaths to 11 since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a news release from the department.
The announcement comes amid a resurgence of the pandemic that has sickened hundreds of prisoners across the state.
The inmates who recently died ranged in age from 62 to 74, the release stated. Two prisoners were housed at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility, one was at the Colorado Territorial prison, and a fourth was at the Fremont Correctional Facility. Their names were not released as officials cited medical privacy laws. Three died in hospitals; one in a corrections facility.
Department officials said in the release the agency has conducted more than 95,000 tests of prisoners and staff since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 1,558 active cases among a statewide inmate population of 14,083. Of the 6,182 full-time staff members, 207 are currently positive for the virus.
“We remain committed to fighting this virus with every tool we have, and we will continue to work with medical and public health experts to help prevent and mitigate the spread of this virus inside our facilities,” DOC Executive Director Dean Williams said, according to the release.
Inmates and staff members are being regularly tested, and the department recently added BinaxNow rapid-testing kits at all its facilities. The rapid tests will serve as a reinforcement, not a replacement, for standard COVID-19 testing, the department said.
Infected prisoners are quarantined, and the staff monitors inmates who may have had close contact with positive cases, the department said. Staff and prisoners are required to wear masks, which have been provided free of charge, at all times in the facility. Additional protective equipment is available as needed.
Medical professionals are checking staff members’ temperatures as they report to work and at other times during the day, and employees are assigned to a single area of the facility to avoid cross-infection between units, the department said.
Additional medical professionals have been brought in to several prisons to help with assessments and contact tracing, and to take inmates to the hospital if necessary, according to the release.
The department said that the “vast majority” of inmates who have tested positive have been asymptomatic or had very mild symptoms.