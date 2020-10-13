Colorado is home to four of America's top five cities according to U.S. News & World Report, which on Tuesday released its list of the nation's 150 best cities.
Boulder took top marks and Denver came in second, with Colorado Springs in fourth and Fort Collins a respectable fifth place.
Cities were ranked by the value of their cost of living, the desirability of the location, the strength of the job market and their quality of life.
Here's how Colorado stacked up:
Boulder
Ranked as the best place to live, Boulder offers a host of outdoor activities from hiking and biking to climbing and running among the foothills of the Rockies and stone outcroppings of the Flatirons. Beyond its scenic beauty the city offers a host of activities and recreational outlets including yoga studios, aerial dance classes, a variety of restaurants and independently owned shops especially along Boulder's Pearl Street Mall.
"This blissed-out enclave attracts young professionals, families, academics, scientists, transplants from both coasts, old guards who insist it was way cooler in the 1970s and, above all, lovers of outdoor recreation," said the U.S. News ranking profile.
Boulder is also fertile ground for business opportunities with a concentrated pool of start-ups and entrepreneurial support. The city is home to world-class academic research, federal labs, and international companies, according to the city's website.
A bulk of the city's career opportunities stem from The University of Colorado at Boulder, which is interwoven into the fabric of the city.
Denver
Denver ranks as the second best place to live in the U.S. as it's an hour or so drive from the mountains with access to plenty of outdoor experiences including skiing, hiking, and camping, while also being an up-and-coming metropolitan hub of commerce, wellness and culture.
"Over time, its residents have evolved from gunslinging gamblers into an easygoing crowd of ambitious, progressive-minded fitness fanatics and nature lovers who are eager to push the envelope on everything from civil rights to drug laws," said the U.S. News ranking profile.
Denver's arts, parks and scenery have caused a population spike in recent years, but that means cost of living is going up, too. The median home sale price of $401,542 jumped above the national average median, and continues to go up, according to U.S. News.
But growth in population and cost of living was not without a boom in commerce, thanks to the legalization of marijuana in 2012, U.S. News wrote.
"...Denver has seen a surge in cannabis-related commerce, from dispensaries to magazines to high-tech paraphernalia like vaporizers, rolling papers, lotions and storage containers – and the industry is gaining speed."
Colorado Springs
Coming in as the fourth best place to live, Colorado Springs has many similar qualities to the other ranking Colorado cities in terms of scenic beauty and access to outdoor activities but one of the biggest differentiating points is its affordability. Colorado Springs is more affordable than Denver, but still ranks as more expensive than the national average.
Colorado Springs also brings a major presence of military families and is home to Fort Carson, The Air Force Academy, Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station.
"Colorado Springs attracts students, professionals and military personnel to the area with a cache of military bases and nationally ranked college," said the U.S. News ranking profile. "Plus, construction in Colorado Springs is booming, with new residences popping up alongside quality schools, parks and cultural attractions."
Some of the most notable attractions, schools, and parks include Garden of the Gods, Colorado College, America the Beautiful Park, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center — among others.
While less fast-paced than Denver, Colorado Springs still has an abundance of shops and activity from quirky boutiques to eclectic coffee shops.
"Colorado Springs might not jump off the map as an economic or cultural hub the way larger metro areas like Denver do. But in a quieter, gentler way, Colorado Springs has much to offer..." U.S. News wrote.
Fort Collins
Ranked as the fifth best place to live, Fort Collins is based around collegiate life.
"Home to Colorado State University, Fort Collins is known to many nationally as the Napa Valley of craft beer, hosting big names like New Belgium Brewing Co. along with new up-and-comers," said the U.S. News ranking profile." Outdoor recreation is a big driver of the economy and popular in social circles."
One of the biggest spots for outdoor recreation is the Horsetooth Reservoir bordering the west side of the city and Rocky Mountain National Park is just over an hour's drive away.
When it comes to affordability, Fort Collins' median home price is between that of Denver and Colorado Springs at $381,358. But according to U.S. News, that number could go up.