Four people have been cited for misdemeanor theft and another is being sought in at least seven Colorado Springs porch pirate thefts this holiday season, part of a nationwide problem with the growth of online shopping.
“This is happening throughout the city, quite frankly — throughout the metro area,” police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
Cited in the thefts were Benjamin Boomsliter, 19, John Mullins, 45, Nicholas Rivers, 21, and Maranda Turner, 32. Michael Barner, 57, is being sought.
Police began to target local porch pirates “after several neighborhoods experienced an increase related to home deliveries this holiday season,” a news release says. Using home security footage, officers identified and cited the suspects within 48 hours. In some of the cases, police recovered stolen property and returned it to the victims.
The surveillance footage was taken on systems such as Ring, a video doorbell service, and posted on social media sites including Nextdoor.com, police say.
Nextdoor says that during the holiday months, it usually sees a 500 percent increase in posts about missing packages, The New York Times reported last year.
“The success of this investigation is largely due to the amount of quality security video provided by victims and community members,” the police news release says. “This is an example of how important it is for the police and the community we serve to partner when crime is observed and/or recorded.”
Black emphasized: “We can’t do this on our own. It has to be a community partnership.”
But don’t approach thieves on your own, police cautioned. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.