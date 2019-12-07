Four hundred years ago, in 1619, the first African slaves were brought to what is now Virgina at Jamestown. Scholars and news organizations are marking this anniversary by retelling the American story in light of the historical effects of African-American slavery and its successor, racial segregation, on American life.

Because African slavery began in 1619 in Virginia, it predated the founding of the other colonies, the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the Revolutionary War, and the Constitutional Convention of 1787. In other words, slavery and segregation have been an integral part of American history from the nation’s earliest beginnings.

Geography played a role. Slavery was an economic success in the Southern half of the country. In the North, an economy based on free white labor thrived. The result was a Southern economy and politics committed to slave labor and a Northern economy and politics based on free white labor.

This divide led to the rise of what is called sectionalism, the analysis of American politics in terms of geographic sections, mainly a slave-holding South, a free labor North, and a Middle West (and later a Far West) that landed somewhere, often undecidedly, between the two.

There were race relations issues at the time of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787. When it came to representation in the proposed House of Representatives, the South wanted to count all the slaves (but not allow them to vote). The North wanted to count none of them. The result was the three-fifths compromise. It allowed the South to count three of every five African slaves.

The Constitutional Convention also dealt with the issue of the slave trade, the continued importation of African slaves into the United States. The slave trade was allowed to continue for 20 years and then was to be abolished.

By the 1850s, the continued existence of slavery divided the country. The two major political parties, the Democrats and the Whigs, were both split by the slavery issue. The result was the spontaneous formation of a new political party — the Republicans.

They were dedicated to the idea that human slavery could continue to exist in its present boundaries in the South, but it must not be allowed to spread into new territories, in the Midwest and West, being added to the United States.

When the Republican candidate Abraham Lincoln was elected president in 1860, the Southern states sought to preserve slavery by seceding from the Union and forming a new nation called the Confederacy. This caused the Civil War. When the North defeated the South, slavery was abolished as a legally authorized institution in the United States.

But legal freedom for the former slaves hardly guaranteed equal status. As a result of a close election for U.S. president in 1876, the Republicans found the necessary electoral votes to win the White House by agreeing to remove all Union troops from the South. As the troops left, so did hope for the equal treatment of African-Americans in the South.

Southern state governments turned to legalized racial segregation as the best way to deny equality to their African-American citizens. These “Jim Crow” laws denied Southern blacks access to whites-only public schools, restaurants, snack bars, hotels, motels, movie theaters, and swimming pools. The U.S. Supreme Court legalized such practices in the Plessey v. Ferguson decision in 1896. The court decided government and business services could be “separate” as long as they were “equal.”

Following the Civil War, the Democratic Party became the preferred party of racial segregation in the South. African-Americans in the South became loyal Republicans. This situation lasted until the 1930s, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal economic policies began wooing African-American voters away from the Republican Party and into the Democratic Party. Roosevelt also recruited large numbers of working class Northerners, many of them labor union members, into the Democratic Party.

This situation changed in the early 1960s, when African-Americans under the leadership of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., began publicly demonstrating for more equal treatment from government, particularly in the South. Responding to King’s appeals, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which ended racial segregation throughout the entire nation in places of public accommodation (restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, swimming pools, etc.). Next came the Voting Rights Act of 1965. It guaranteed African-Americans the right to vote in all elections — national, state, and local.

By ending racial segregation, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 broke the glue that had tied the Democratic Party in the South to racial segregation. In the ensuing years, white Southerners were attracted by conservative economic and social policies into the Republican Party. The Democratic South evolved into the Republican South. White voters in the South remain mostly Republican to this day.

Meanwhile, African-American voters became strongly Democratic. The impetus was the campaign of Republican Barry Goldwater for president in 1964. Goldwater built his campaign around strongly opposing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. African-Americans have been voting 90% or more for Democrats for president ever since.

Today, 400 years after the introduction of slavery, the United States has a Republican president who is strongly anti-immigrant and appeals to white working-class voters, particularly in the South and Midwest. The Democratic Party is made up of minorities — principally African-Americans and Hispanics — as well as highly educated white voters. Race relations remain a front page issue in U.S. politics, just as they have continuously since the earliest beginnings of Colonial America.

Retired Colorado College political scientist Bob Loevy worked as a legislative aide to Senator Thomas H. Kuchel (Rep., Calif.), the Republican floor leader in the U.S. Senate for the Civil Rights A