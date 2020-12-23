A four-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs resulted in a fatality Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to several calls about a pileup involving multiple vehicles on South Nevada Avenue near Southgate Road. When they arrived on the scene, they determined that four cars were involved in the crash, at least one car had rolled over, and an occupant of one of the vehicles was dead, police said.
The northbound lanes of South Nevada were closed for several hours, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.