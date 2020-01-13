Four teenagers suspected in several recent robberies were arrested following a pursuit Monday at 1:00 a.m.
Police saw the teens, who matched the description of those responsible in multiple robberies that happened Sunday, in a parking lot near Astrozon and Academy boulevard standing by a vehicle. When approached by police officers the teens jumped in the car and drove away. A pusuit began that ended in the robbers abandoning the vehicle near Aviation Way and Astrozon Boulevard. The four teenagers were arrested.
The investigation regarding the teens and the previous string of robberies is continuing. The total number of robberies that will be linked to these suspects is not known at this time according to police.