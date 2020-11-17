Three men and a woman were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of running a human trafficking and prostitution ring out of a Colorado Springs hotel, police reported.
Stephanie Milan, 48, Ronald Rutherford, 52, and Edward Wayne Monroe, 40, face human trafficking and pimping charges stemming from a police investigation into reports of criminal activity at the Travelodge by Wyndham Colorado Springs hotel on Ore Mill Road. Felipe Salazar, 37, an alleged tenant at the hotel, faces felony drug charges.
Acting on multiple complaints about the hotel, the Colorado Springs Police Department assembled a multi-unit task force that included patrol officers, detectives, narcotics officers, and human trafficking investigators, officials said in a news release. The task force learned that the suspects were running a prostitution ring using rooms at the hotel.
Milan was a manager at the hotel, Rutherford was a maintenance worker, and Monroe was a tenant, police said.
Eight other people were arrested during the investigation, which is still ongoing, but police said they were not connected to the prostitution ring.
Anyone with additional information on criminal activity at the hotel is asked to call the police department at (719) 444-7506. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at #719-634-STOP.