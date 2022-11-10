An adult youth pastor accused of sending sexually explicit content to a minor in his youth group turned himself in to law enforcement Thursday, according to Fountain police.

Police said Jeffery Williams, 38, turned himself in to the department roughly a month after an investigation was launched into his alleged activity on Oct. 13. Williams was a youth pastor with the Salvation Army's former location at 901 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Fountain from 2013-2017, police said.

It is unclear when Williams allegedly sent the explicit materials to the minor.

Police said detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying and locating potential additional witnesses or victims relating to the case. Those with information are asked to contact Cpl Tori Slater at (719) 382-4288, or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers tip line at (719) 634-7867 or (800) 222-8477.

According to police, Williams faces a charge of obscenity and unlawful sexual communication in a position of trust. Records show he is being held at the El Paso County jail without bond.