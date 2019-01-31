A Fountain woman is headed for trial on suspicion of child abuse after an autopsy determined that her 14-month-old daughter died of unexplained head injuries.
The sole count against Lauren Olivia Sierra, 23, alleges that she was reckless in failing to provide adequate medical care for Sophia Eliana Fundora, who died Aug. 4 in a room at the Ute Motel in Fountain.
How the girl was injured remains unclear, authorities acknowledged at a preliminary hearing in 4th Judicial District Court.
Although the El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled the girl's death from blunt-force trauma a homicide, an autopsy was unable to determine how she was injured — only that her injuries were inflicted within three days of her death.
Sierra, a recent arrival from Florida, lived in the motel with Sophia and another of her children, authorities say.
The case against her has been repeatedly delayed in court while the Coroner’s Office checked for underlying illnesses.
That testing ultimately ruled out illness and confirmed that head trauma was the sole cause, Dr. Emily Russell told the court at Thursday’s hearing. Russell testified that the girl had bruising under her scalp and bleeding in her brain as a result of being struck. The injuries weren’t consistent with the mother’s explanation to police that the child fell from a bed, Russell said.
Sierra's public defenders sought to blame a man who was staying with her in the days before her daughter’s death. That man, who hasn’t been charged and has denied wrongdoing, left for Florida with his 12-year-old son a half hour before Sierra ran out of her motel room carrying her child’s limp body, investigators confirmed.
Sierra’s attorneys say she wasn’t reckless because she didn’t have a reason to believe her daughter was critically injured and in need of immediate care.
In ordering trial, District Judge Marla Prudek said the evidence suggested otherwise, at least under the relaxed evidentiary standards of the pretrial hearing.
The man staying with Sierra said he saw the girl’s head flop back and her eyes roll back in her head on the day before the girl’s death, and that he encouraged Sierra to seek medical help, the judge said in recounting testimony.
Sierra’s admissions to Fountain police were another factor cited by Prudek. While under interrogation, Sierra repeatedly admitted that she knew she should have taken her daughter to the hospital, and that she was ultimately to blame for the death.
Her public defenders argued that Sierra made the statements after being told that her daughter died from a lengthy bout of diarrhea and vomiting after eating a tainted chicken sandwich. However, the autopsy found that those complications didn’t contribute to the death.
The judge denied a request to lower Sierra’s bond, ordering that she remain in El Paso County jail under a $25,000 bond.
Sierra is scheduled to face trial beginning April 1.