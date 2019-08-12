The Fountain woman found dead in her home Friday was Jeanette Darlene Ellingson, 29, a suspected homicide victim, a police affidavit says.
Her fiance, Donnell Desmond Bradley, 31, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Police were called to 100 Patchwork Court at 10:55 a.m. after the Fountain Fire Department responded there for a medical call.
Officers found Ellingson dead. Rigor mortis had set in, so no lifesaving procedures were undertaken.
Police said Bradley gave them this account:
Ellingson returned home from dropping off their 6-year-old daughter at school. They were home with their 3-year-old son when Ellingson said she wasn’t feeling well and went to shower with all of her clothes on.
Bradley called his aunt, Debra France, who also lived at the house but was at work. He told her to come home because Ellingson didn’t feel well.
He then heard a bang in the bathroom upstairs and found Ellingson face down in the tub, bleeding from her head.
When France arrived, Bradley met her at the door and they went upstairs, where France called 911 and began to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived.
France told police that when she arrived, she ran upstairs to the bathroom to find Bradley doing chest compressions, not CPR. She said she called 911 and took over the chest compressions.
But police said carpet around the house was stained with blood, and blood was spattered on the walls, furniture and fish tank. A luminol test also revealed large stained areas where blood had been cleaned up.