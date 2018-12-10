Two people died Sunday afternoon in a crash on Colorado 85/87 about a half-mile south of Fountain, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Amanda Sandoval, 35, of Fountain was heading south shortly before 1:30 p.m. and attempting to pass another vehicle when she lost control. Her 2008 Chevrolet Impala spun out, crossed the painted median and collided with a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta heading north.
Sandoval and an adult passenger in the Volkswagen whose name has not been released died in the crash. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Kayla Meadows of Noblesville, Ind., was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Meadows also wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
After impact, the Impala rolled and came to rest on its roof on the northbound shoulder. The Jetta was pushed backward a short distance and came to rest off the east side of the road.