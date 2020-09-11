Fountain officials have established a new groundwater treatment standard to ensure toxic chemicals from firefighting foam are removed to undetectable levels from city drinking water before it flows out to residents.
"That’s a huge win for the people who live in this community," said Liz Rosenbaum, leader of the Fountain Valley Clean Water Coalition.
The new treatment standard approved by the Fountain City Council applies to the six perfluorinated compounds, known as PFAS, in the Widefield aquifer, chemicals that can remain in the human body for years and cause long-term health effects such as high cholesterol levels and increased risk of cancer.
PFASs were discovered about four years ago in the aquifer that provides drinking water for Fountain, Security and Widefield. The chemicals had trickled down into the groundwater from toxic firefighting foam used during training exercises at Peterson Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force used the foam despite warnings from its own researchers.
Fountain's standard of 2 parts per trillion, the level at which the chemicals become undetectable, is more rigorous than the Environmental Protection Agency's health standard for some of the chemicals, which is set at 70 parts per trillion. The EPA has not set a health standard for a chemical directly associated with firefighting foam, said Dan Blankenship, utilities director for the city. But he would not expect the agency to set a level as low as the city's standard.
The new drinking water standard approved in August formalizes verbal commitments the city made in the past and was a natural step in the process, Fountain Mayor Gabriel Ortega said.
"I would trust this water more than I would trust bottled water," he said.
The city's commitment comes with some minor financial obligations to treat the water to a higher standard, which the Air Force will fund, Blankenship said. The city relies on a granular activated carbon filter system provided by the Air Force to clean water from the aquifer and must change filters more frequently to meet the higher water quality standard, he said.
The Air Force is building permanent water treatment facilities for communities in the Fountain Valley that rely on the aquifer. When the treatment facility for Fountain is finished next year, the city will be responsible for some additional filtration to it's standard, Blankenship said.
Rosenbaum said the move could help set a precedent for the level of water quality residents can lobby for from other water districts.
But Blankenship said it was not the city's intent to set a precedent and other water treatment districts may not be able to achieve nondetectible levels of the perfluorinated compounds because of the composition of their raw water and technology available to them.
Fountain and other communities took action to protect residents when they were informed of the contamination, but it is unknown how long the water was contaminated, Blankenship said.
The federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is working on a study to determine how much exposure to the chemicals residents in the Security-Widefield area may have had. Residents selected for the study live in the Security Water District, the Security Mobile Home Park and the western portion of the Widefield Water and Sanitation District.
The Security-Widefield area was one of eight communities across the country selected for the study.