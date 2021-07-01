Developers have dreams for Fountain that would quadruple the community's size up to about 40,000 homes.
"It just hit us, that huge number of quadrupling," Fountain City Manager Scott Trainor said. The requests to build the tens of thousands of homes poured in over the past two years, with many developers wanting to start immediately, he said.
Trainor said the city's chances of adding more than 30,000 homes are "slim to none," even with Security and Widefield water and sanitation districts serving about 20% of the city's land.
The flood of proposals forced Fountain officials to take a step back and look at the critical needs with water at the top of the list. The community currently owns enough water to serve a little more than the equivalent of 1,200 taps and is setting out to find more as part of a water master plan.
The rush to build tens of thousands of new homes in Fountain is indicative of the growth pressure facing the bedroom community that supports Colorado Springs, Fort Carson and Pueblo. Fountain homes have traditionally been more affordable than those in Colorado Springs, in part because the land is cheaper, but the community has not been immune to rising housing construction costs, such as lumber, Trainor said.
If Fountain's water supply can't support the growth, developers will have to look for water from other sources and new residents may be pushed out to communities such as Pueblo West.
"It's going to continue to push people further out into the fringes," Trainor said.
With current water supplies, Fountain officials said they expect to serve five new developments that will help fill the immediate need for housing. The city is planning for more than 200 new homes in a subdivision called Aspen Ranch on 58 acres west of Fountain near Kane and Link roads, municipal documents show, and 211 new homes in the expansion of Ventana along Old Pueblo Road and Hidden Prairie Parkway.
The city is expecting some new infill as well with 13 townhomes proposed near Ohio Avenue and Vine Street and a 60-unit apartment complex known as Villas at Mesa Ridge near Cross Creek Avenue and Fountain Mesa Road, plans submitted to the city show.
A commercial development under construction on Santa Fe Avenue at Mesa Ridge Parkway is planning for five commercial lots initially. The new tenants could include a gas station, car wash and a coffee shop, Trainor said.
Fees collected from those five developments will help fund a new 36-inch pipeline that will allow the city to bring in water it already owns to supply the equivalent of about 700 more homes, Fountain utilities director Dan Blankenship said. The pipeline will extend from the city's tank west of Interstate 25 to one of its water main lines near south Santa Fe Avenue.
The city will need to purchase, lease or otherwise secure water to meet additional demands outside of the Fountain and Widefield services areas and it is working on a water master plan to identify those future water sources, Blankenship said. The plan will work to identify water for the next 30 years, he said.
"We are trying to turn over every stone that we possibly can," he said.
The plan will also likely have to identify capacity in pipelines to bring water into the area, which could be an even bigger challenge, Trainor said.
The cost of acquiring the new water is expected to be covered by developers and not passed along to current residents, Blankenship said.
Not all of Fountain is dependent on the city's water supply because Widefield and Security water and sanitation districts are serving numerous projects. Among them, the Security district may serve a shopping center redeveloping near Highway 85 and Main Street, and the Widefield district may provide water to a new subdivision of 1,180 homes called Corvalis, Trainor said.
Paying for the city services that new growth requires, such as roads, police, fire and parks, is also challenging for Fountain, he said. The roads need more than $100 million in investment, but the city puts less than $1 million into them annually, he noted. The city is taking a look at all those needs more holistically now after the flood of proposals, he said.
"In hindsight it was really kind of a blessing," he said of the flood of development proposals.