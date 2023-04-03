The Fountain Police Department said it is searching for a man and have asked residents near the 500 block of Windsor Lane to stay inside and lock doors and windows Monday.

Police are searching for a male in his 20s, who was last seen wearing blue jeans and an "unknown color shirt" in the area, according to a Facebook post made around 10:45 a.m.

The man may be injured from a recent vehicle crash, police said.

Police did not provide any further information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.