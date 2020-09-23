The Fountain Police Department on Wednesday announced its force will grow by one with the addition of new narcotics detection K-9 Moody.

The 2-year-old Golden Labrador was named in honor of a former Fountain Police marshal who was killed in the line of duty nearly a century ago, the department said in a news release.

On April 8, 1921, City Marshal John Lindamood, a six-year veteran of the Fountain Police Department at the time, was shot and killed when he interrupted a burglary in progress at the First National Bank of Fountain, police said.

Lindamood was survived by his wife Grace and 12-year-old son Maurice. The 45-year-old marshal had “reportedly turned in his resignation the day before his death,” the department said.

Moody’s name is a modified version of Lindamood’s last name.

The K-9 will train with his human partner at Johnson K9 training academy next month, according to Fountain police.  

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County and the state of Colorado. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

